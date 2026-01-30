/Dhurandhar out on OTT: Here's when and where to watch Ranveer Singh's film

After a wait of eight long weeks, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is out on Netflix, and hence the rumours were indeed true! Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy-thriller became one of the biggest hit movies of Indian cinema, shattering several box office records and rewriting the new ones.

Released in theatres on 5 Dec, the movie had a slow start at the box office. However, strong word of mouth and critical praise worked in its favour, giving it a boost that had everyone talking.

Dhurandhar out on OTT:

From the time the movie was released, it was confirmed that it would stream on Netflix. But when? Several reports stated that those who had not watched the movie on the big screen would have to wait at least eight weeks. According to these reports, the movie was set to hit the OTT platform on 30 Jan, and true to that, it was made available on the streaming giant at midnight.

As a treat for the weekend, Netflix announced the OTT release of the movie. Taking to the official social media handle, they wrote, ‘’Dhurandhar. Watch the Epic Saga unfold. Now out on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.''

Dhurandhar box office

Dhurandhar is unstoppable at the box office! Even the movie has been released on Netflix, but it is still running at the theatres across the country. In the two months long run and still continuing, the movie has emerged as one of the biggest Indian blockbusters ever.

According to Sacnilk, at the Indian box office, Dhurandhar has grossed 1002+ crores (835+ crore net), with lifetime gross expected to be around 1005 crores.

Not only in the domestic market, the movie is performing well in the international markets. According to Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has crossed $ 32.5 million / ₹ 298 cr on weekend 8 in the overseas markets, excluding UAE and GCC.

More about Dhurandhar

The espionage drama around an undercover agent, Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari, is sent to Lyari Town in Karachi to infiltrate terror operations in the neighbouring country. He soon becomes the close aid of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna), who is one of the known gangsters of the town.

In the film, R. Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, a senior intelligence officer who is the mastermind behind the entire operation, while Khanna essays the role of gangster Dakait.