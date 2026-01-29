/Hera Pheri 3 update: Paresh Rawal reveals reason behind film being delayed

Ever since the announcement of Hera Pheri 3, there have been a lot of dramas unfolding behind the scenes, be it Paresh Rawal exiting the franchise or Akshay Kumar filing a lawsuit against the veteran actor. Now, all is well and the film is on track; the veteran actor has now given an update about it. He has revealed the main reason for the much-anticipated project being delayed.

What reason did Paresh Rawal reveal for the delay of Hera Pheri 3?

In a conversation with YouTube's The Comedy Factory, Paresh Rawal has revealed a few details about the filming of Hera Pheri 3, the controversies and why the shoot is being delayed. He stated, "All this that had blown up in between, that Akshay Kumar has sued for Rs 25 crore, that is all okay, yaa; it's like kachva chaap agarbatti (too much smoke without any reason).

He further added, "This is a technical issue between the producer and an actor (Akshay Kumar). Nothing to do with me. When these two resolve the issue, I'll just have to sign the papers."

After returning to Hera Pheri 3, Paresh Rawal had earlier stated in a podcast last year, "There's no controversy. I believe that when people have loved something so much, then you have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility towards the audience. The audience has given you so much adulation. You can't take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko do. So, I thought that sab saath mein aaye, mehnat karein. Aur kuch nahin. It is all resolved now. Pehle bhi nai aane hi wali thi, but it’s just that we had to fine-tune ourselves. After all, all of them are creative, be it Priyadarshan, Akshay, or Suniel. They have been friends for many, many, many years.”

Controversy involving Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in connection with Hera Pheri 3

The legal fight began when reports of Akshay Kumar's production company Cape of Good Films decided to file a lawsuit against Paresh Rawal for his sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3. On May 18, before the case, Paresh Rawal had even shared on his X handle that, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE IS NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILMMAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr Priyadarshan, the film director.”

Earlier, as per reports, Akshay Kumar's team had given Paresh seven days to respond to the legal notice. The team mentioned significant financial investment and schedule disruptions. Details of his response are still pending. Later, Akshay Kumar too said during the Housefull 5 trailer launch that the talk is going on and it is a serious situation, which cannot be discussed in public. For the unversed, Paresh Rawal had previously played the role of Baburao in the first two installments of Hera Pheri.