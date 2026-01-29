/Legal trouble brewing for Zac Efron? Actor named in Alexander Brothers' sex trafficking trial

Hollywood actor Zac Efron, who had everyone swoon with his charm with roles in the High School Musical film series, 17 Again and Hairspray, among others, is garnering attention as his name is being dragged into the federal sex trafficking trial against the Florida-based Alexander Brothers. The prosecutors have revealed the key detail in regard to this case.

Why has Zac Efron's name been revealed in the Alexander Brothers' case?

According to a report by TMZ, in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday, the government's first witness, testifying under the pseudonym Katie Moore, told jurors a dream invite to a 2012 party at Zac's NYC apartment spiralled into a nightmare hours later...when Alon Alexander, the brother of real estate moguls Tal and Oren -- allegedly raped her repeatedly at their home and mocked her afterward.

Reportedly, she told the jury she tried to get up but was pushed back down, as she said, "I don’t want to have sex with you." According to her testimony, Alon laughed and replied, “You already did,” before allegedly assaulting her again. Katie said she barely interacted with the "High School Musical" star and is not accusing Zac of any wrongdoing.

All about Zac Efron

Zac Efron rose to prominence as a teen idol for his leading role as Troy Bolton in the High School Musical film series (2006–2008). During this time, he also starred in the musical film Hairspray (2007) and the comedy film 17 Again (2009).

Efron began acting in the early 2000s with guest roles on several television series, including Firefly, ER, and The Guardian. In 2004, he began appearing as a recurring character in the first season of the WB series Summerland.