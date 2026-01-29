/Light Shop to Love Untangled: K-dramas & films featuring Shin Eun Soo

From training at JYP Entertainment for singing and acting to making her debut as an actress in the film Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned, Shin Eun Soo has come a long way in the South Korean showbiz industry. Let's take a look at a few of the shows and films she has been part of.
Apart from singing and acting, Shin Eun Soo has also lent her voice for the female lead in an animated film titled The Shower. From The Shower to Twinkling Watermelon, here are a few of the shows featuring her that you can binge-watch.
The sci-fi film follows the story of a girl who moves to an island with her stepfather; she meets an orphan boy. When they go on an adventure in the mountains, things take an unexpected turn, and the young boy returns as a grown man.
The fantasy romantic show tells the story of a mermaid, Se-hwa, who starts following a con man, Joon-jae, who initially helps her out. However, while she tries to adapt to the human world, she finds herself falling in love with him. Shin Eun Soo played the female lead's teenage version.
The South Korean show Bad Papa follows the story of a former boxing superstar's life, which is in shambles due to his own incompetence. When his daughter gets into trouble, he makes a dangerous decision in order to save her and redeem himself.
The show tells the story of a pianist who hits rock bottom and finds herself at a piano academy in a small village where she falls in love with a mystery man.
The time travel show focuses on the story of a son bonding with his family. It tells the story of Eun-gyeol, a high school student and guitarist whose parents are hearing-impaired, who travels back in time and meets his teenage father.
The thriller show tells the story of a man who runs a small light shop. Although his shop seems ordinary, the light shop is different. The living and dead cross paths in a light shop that connects this world to the afterlife.
The romantic film tells the story of a lovestruck teen, who plans to win the school heartthrob by going from curly to straight hair - until a new transfer student changes everything.