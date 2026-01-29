/Bruce Willis' wife Emma Hemming reveals update about dementia diagnosis: He doesn't know...'

Veteran actor Bruce Willis, who had once ruled Hollywood with films including the Die Hard franchise, is struggling with his health. The action star is currently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which has progressed with time. His wife, Emma Hemming Willis, has revealed a sad a detail about the health of the legendary actor. Let's delve in to know more in depth.

What did Bruce Willis' wife say about his dementia?

Reportedly, on the Conversations With Cam podcast, she opened up about her husband's health and gave the latest update. She stated, "I think this is their normal. There is this term, this neurological condition, that comes with FTD and other types of dementia as well, called anosognosia, where your brain can't identify what is happening to it. Where people think this might be denial, where they don't want to go to the doctor because they're like, I'm fine."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

She further said, "Actually, this is anosognosia that comes into play. It's not denial. It's just that their brain is changing. This is a part of the disease. That's the blessing and the curse of this: Bruce never tapped in. He never connected the dots that he had this disease. I'm really about that. I'm really happy he doesn't know about it."

“He is still very much present in his body,” she continued. “When someone says to me, ‘Does Bruce still know who you are?’ Yes, he does, because he doesn’t have Alzheimer’s; he has FTD. He has a way with connecting with me and our children that might not be the same as you would connect with your loved one, but it’s still very beautiful and meaningful. It’s just different. You just learn how to adapt,” Emma concluded.

Bruce Willi's diagnosis, health update and more

Reportedly, the previous update given by Bruce Willis' family is that the 70-year-old actor can no longer speak, read, or walk due to the rapid progression of his dementia. The Hollywood star, due to memory loss, no longer remembers that he was a famous and highly accomplished actor.

He has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023; he has been keeping low, but his family keeps updating his fans about his health. But earlier reports of losing his motor skills are what have made fans more emotional, as now he cannot recognise his work. Bruce Willis retired in 2022 due to aphasia and was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

Bruce Willis, aka Walter Bruce Willis, was born in West Germany. He is the son of David Willis, an American soldier, and Marlene. In 1987, Willis obtained his first lead role in the Blake Edwards film Blind Date, co-starring with Kim Basinger and John Larroquette. The same year, he starred in an action role in Die Hard (1988) as John McClane. Since this role, there has been no looking back from the global fame.