/Twinkling Watermelon actress Shin Eun Soo dating 2 Days & 1 Night star Yoo Seon Ho; agency issues statement

South Korean actors Shin Eun Soo and Yoo Seon Ho, who have featured in popular K-dramas including Twinkling Watermelon and The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, are reportedly dating. Their respective agencies have issued a statement updating about their relationship status. Let's delve in to know more.

Is something brewing between Shin Eun Soo and Yoo Seon Ho? Agencies give update

According to several local media outlets, Shin Eun Soo's agency, Management Soop, and Yoo Seon Ho's agency, Hiin Entertainment, have stated to the media that the couple met through gatherings with mutual acquaintances and have been dating since December.

As per the report of Maeil Business Newspaper, Yoo Seon Ho's agency said, "It is true that Yoo Seon Ho and Shin Eun Soo met through a gathering of close acquaintances and have been dating for three months." While Management SOOP stated, "They have been dating for three months. We hope you will watch over them with warm support."

All about Shin Eun Soo and Yoo Seon Ho

Shin Eun Soo made her entry into the South Korean entertainment industry with agency JYP Entertainment in 2014 to train as both a singer and an actress. She made her debut as an actress on November 16, 2016, with the release of Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned. She was praised for her performance in a major role despite being a newcomer at such a young age.

She has been part of other shows, including The Legend of the Blue Sea, Drama Stage: Anthology, Bad Papa, SF8, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, A Model Family, Summer Strike, Twinkling Watermelon, and Light Shop. Apart from shows, the films she has featured in are Homme Fatale, Just Super, Love Untangled and Tastes of Horror: Four-Legged Beast, among others.

Yoon Seon Ho is best known as a contestant on the survival reality show Produce 101 season 2. He has been a cast member of the variety show 2 Days & 1 Night since 2022. He has been part of the shows including My Strange Hero, Turtle Channel, Undercover, Doctor Lawyer, Under the Queen's Umbrella, The Story of Park's Marriage Contract and Oh My Ghost Clients.