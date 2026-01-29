/Is Rani Mukerji right? Her controversial stance on mothers shouting at fathers sparks online debate

Rani Mukerji’s recent remarks on household dynamics has sparked online backlash. In an interview, the actress has shared that wives should raise their voices while speaking to their husbands. The comment has not gone down well with many on social media, with many accusing Rani of normalising shouting within a relationship.

What did Rani Mukerji say?

During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Rani spoke about the importance of gender dynamics at home.

The actress mentioned how a boy’s behaviour is shaped by the way his father treats his mother.

“I think respect starts at home. Very easily, when you see your mother being ill-treated, it empowers boys to think that if my mother can be treated like this, every other girl can be treated the same way. I think fathers need to be responsible for how they treat their wives at home, because that’s what a boy grows up seeing. If your mother is treated well, if she’s given respect, boys will understand that women are supposed to be given that respect and that darja in society,” Rani said.

The actress added that change starts at home. “So it all starts at home. Even a small thing like a father raising his voice at the mother shouldn’t happen. You know, the mother should raise her voice at the father, that’s how it should be,” Rani said.

The Mardaani star also recalled an incident from her school days when she had slapped a boy and jokingly referred to her husband to talk about gender dynamics at home.

“Only one boy I slapped, and the rest of the boys were my friends. And just don’t go and ask my husband what happens to him every day at home,” Rani said.

Internet reacts

Rani may have made some valid points, but her stance about women shouting at men at home in the name of gender equality did not go down well with many online.

Many took to platforms such as Reddit and Instagram to voice their disagreement, questioning her perspective.

One wrote, “I think she tries to be funny, but she doesn’t realise that she is NOT”, with another mentioning, “She laughs and insists she made a great point.”

“What kind of behaviour is this? I honestly don’t understand why no one ever calls her out. Just because she’s from an older generation doesn’t mean she can say anything she wants,” one mentioned. One wrote, “We talked about this Rani. Not again!”

“Why would anyone raise voice against anyone? Can't we just talk about peace and having gentle conversation,” one wrote. Another shared, “Normalising shouting in a relationship—no matter who does it—is a strange hill to die on.”

Rani Mukerji’s next project

Rani is busy promoting her new film, Mardaani 3. The actress will be reprising her character Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third instalment of the franchise.

Written by Aayush Gupta, directed by Abhiraj Minwala, and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 is scheduled to hit theatres on January 30.