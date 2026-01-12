/Rani Mukerji completes 30 years in Bollywood: 6 films that defined her remarkable journey, Black, Saathiya and more

Rani Mukerji marks her 30 years in Bollywood. Ahead of her upcoming film Mardaani 3, let's take a look at some of her best performances in Hindi cinema. Read on to know more.
Rani Mukerji completes 30 years in Hindi cinema, and her career showcases a powerful journey filled with diverse roles. Be it love stories or thrillers, she has reinvented herself with every film. Over the years, the 47-year-old actress has played several characters that challenge norms and leave a lasting impact. Before her upcoming film Mardaani 3 releases on January 30, 2026, let's take a look at some of her best performances.
Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
Released in 2005, Black remains one of the best films by Rani Mukerji. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan. Playing Michelle McNally, who is a deaf-blind woman, Mukerji showcased raw emotion to bring the story of learning and survival. The role is still celebrated by her fans.
Where to watch: YouTube
This is one of the early roles of the actress that cemented her spot in the Hindi cinema. Portraying Suhani, a young woman who explores the realities of love and marriage, she won everyone's hearts. The 2002 film also featured Vivek Oberoi, Shah Rukh Khan, and Tabu. Rani brought warmth, vulnerability, and realism to the film, making it relatable to the audience at the time.
Where to watch: Netflix
Packed with wit and charm, the romantic comedy was released in 2004. Rani Mukerji played the role of Rhea Prakash, an independent woman whose relationship grows over the years of chance encounters. With confidence and emotional fragility, the actress is said to redefine modern Bollywood romance. Her chemistry with Saif Ali Khan was loved by everyone.
Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video
This 2014 film marks a turning point in the career of Rani Mukerji. With her powerful role, she shattered stereotypes surrounding female-led action films. The actress plays the role of senior police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, who goes on a mission to track down a human trafficking gang. Talking about the role, she said, "Shivani Shivaji Roy is not loud heroism-she is quiet strength."
Where to watch: Netflix
The film garnered a lot of appreciation across the country as she turned the sensitive topic of personal struggle into an uplifting story of determination and acceptance. Her character in Hichki is named Naina Mathur, who is a teacher living with Tourette's syndrome, inspiring underprivileged students. The film was released in 2018.
Where to watch: Netflix
Written and directed by Ashima Chibber, this 2023 film is based on a true story, and Rani Mukerji was portrayed as an Indian mother who fights the Norwegian foster care system for custody of her children. Her impactful performance earned her a National Award for Best Actress, her first in a three-decade career.