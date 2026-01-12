LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Rani Mukerji completes 30 years in Bollywood: 6 films that defined her remarkable journey, Black, Saathiya and more

Rani Mukerji completes 30 years in Bollywood: 6 films that defined her remarkable journey, Black, Saathiya and more

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jan 12, 2026, 18:44 IST | Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 18:44 IST

Rani Mukerji marks her 30 years in Bollywood. Ahead of her upcoming film Mardaani 3, let's take a look at some of her best performances in Hindi cinema. Read on to know more.

Rani Mukerji films
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Rani Mukerji films

Rani Mukerji completes 30 years in Hindi cinema, and her career showcases a powerful journey filled with diverse roles. Be it love stories or thrillers, she has reinvented herself with every film. Over the years, the 47-year-old actress has played several characters that challenge norms and leave a lasting impact. Before her upcoming film Mardaani 3 releases on January 30, 2026, let's take a look at some of her best performances.

Black
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Black

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Released in 2005, Black remains one of the best films by Rani Mukerji. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan. Playing Michelle McNally, who is a deaf-blind woman, Mukerji showcased raw emotion to bring the story of learning and survival. The role is still celebrated by her fans.

Saathiya
3 / 7
(Photograph: Instagram)

Saathiya

Where to watch: YouTube

This is one of the early roles of the actress that cemented her spot in the Hindi cinema. Portraying Suhani, a young woman who explores the realities of love and marriage, she won everyone's hearts. The 2002 film also featured Vivek Oberoi, Shah Rukh Khan, and Tabu. Rani brought warmth, vulnerability, and realism to the film, making it relatable to the audience at the time.

Hum Tum
4 / 7
(Photograph: Instagram)

Hum Tum

Where to watch: Netflix

Packed with wit and charm, the romantic comedy was released in 2004. Rani Mukerji played the role of Rhea Prakash, an independent woman whose relationship grows over the years of chance encounters. With confidence and emotional fragility, the actress is said to redefine modern Bollywood romance. Her chemistry with Saif Ali Khan was loved by everyone.

Mardaani
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Mardaani

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

This 2014 film marks a turning point in the career of Rani Mukerji. With her powerful role, she shattered stereotypes surrounding female-led action films. The actress plays the role of senior police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, who goes on a mission to track down a human trafficking gang. Talking about the role, she said, "Shivani Shivaji Roy is not loud heroism-she is quiet strength."

Hichki
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Hichki

Where to watch: Netflix

The film garnered a lot of appreciation across the country as she turned the sensitive topic of personal struggle into an uplifting story of determination and acceptance. Her character in Hichki is named Naina Mathur, who is a teacher living with Tourette's syndrome, inspiring underprivileged students. The film was released in 2018.

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Where to watch: Netflix

Written and directed by Ashima Chibber, this 2023 film is based on a true story, and Rani Mukerji was portrayed as an Indian mother who fights the Norwegian foster care system for custody of her children. Her impactful performance earned her a National Award for Best Actress, her first in a three-decade career.

Trending Photo

The 'End Game'? What makes this Iranian revolt more dangerous for the regime than 2009 or 2022
7

The 'End Game'? What makes this Iranian revolt more dangerous for the regime than 2009 or 2022

WPL 2026 Live Score Match 5 , RCB vs UPW: Bowlers run riot as Warriorz stumble to 56/5 in 10 overs
4

WPL 2026 Live Score Match 5 , RCB vs UPW: Bowlers run riot as Warriorz stumble to 56/5 in 10 overs

Rani Mukerji completes 30 years in Bollywood: 6 films that defined her remarkable journey, Black, Saathiya and more
7

Rani Mukerji completes 30 years in Bollywood: 6 films that defined her remarkable journey, Black, Saathiya and more

‘444 days of crisis’: How the Iran hostage crisis forever changed American policy toward Tehran
7

‘444 days of crisis’: How the Iran hostage crisis forever changed American policy toward Tehran

From superpowers to supercarriers: The 5 most powerful warships at sea in 2026
5

From superpowers to supercarriers: The 5 most powerful warships at sea in 2026