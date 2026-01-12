/Rani Mukerji completes 30 years in Bollywood: 6 films that defined her remarkable journey, Black, Saathiya and more

Rani Mukerji completes 30 years in Hindi cinema, and her career showcases a powerful journey filled with diverse roles. Be it love stories or thrillers, she has reinvented herself with every film. Over the years, the 47-year-old actress has played several characters that challenge norms and leave a lasting impact. Before her upcoming film Mardaani 3 releases on January 30, 2026, let's take a look at some of her best performances.

