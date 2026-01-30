/Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt to produce Prime Video original movie, Don’t Be Shy : Read details

Prime Video announced its upcoming Original movie, Don’t Be Shy, written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji. Produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under the banner of Eternal Sunshine Productions and co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani.

Don’t Be Shy follows the story of Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old girl who thinks she has everything figured out until her perfectly planned life takes an unpredictable turn, and things begin to spiral out of her control.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt on this extremely fun yet warm romantic comedy, with a remarkable character like Shy Das at its heart. Alia’s innate instinct for stories that are emotionally rich, deeply relatable, and immensely entertaining shines through in this young adult story about friendship, love, and growing up,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

“With a strong female-forward narrative, writing that’s fresh, relatable and humorous, and earnest characters, complemented by infectious music from Ram Sampath, Don’t Be Shy promises to be a delightful experience for audiences around the world.”

“At Eternal Sunshine, we’ve always wanted to back stories that feel honest and voices that feel their own,” says Alia Bhatt, co-founder of Eternal Sunshine Productions.