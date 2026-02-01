/Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcome twins; Chiranjeevi announces birth of baby boy and girl

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, on January 31. The joyous news was confirmed by the actor's father, megastar Chiranjeevi, and both the newborns and the mother are healthy.

Chiranjeevi confirms on social media

Taking to X, Chiranjeevi shared a heartfelt post on late Saturday night. "With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins – a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes," the actor wrote, announcing the arrival of his grandchildren.

Ram Charan becomes a parent to three

With the birth of the twins, the actor and his wife have become parents to three children. The duo welcomed a daughter named Klin Kaara in June 2023, after over a decade of marriage.

The couple had announced their pregnancy in October 2025, and fans started speculating about twins during Diwali, when Ram Charan's wife shared glimpses from her Seemantham (traditional baby shower) with a caption, "This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings."

Fans reactions

As soon as the news surfaced, fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages. "Great to hear, Third gen mega star is born," one fan wrote. Another said, "Congratulations Chiranjeevi Garu and Ramcharan Garu.. what a pleasant news. Family is growing more. Beautiful day.."

Ram Charan’s sister Sushmita Konidela also shared her joy on social media and wrote, "2026 is truly a blessed beginning for our entire family. Becoming ‘Attha’ once again and this time, with double the joy and love is truly special. Congratulations, my dear Charan and Upsi.."

About Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela