/Kanye West is coming to India! Set to perform in Delhi on this date - check ticket details

Kanye West is coming to India! Indeed, all the rumours were true, Ye, the global rap icon, is finally set to perform in the South Asian country. In a landmark moment for global live entertainment, Ye will make his debut in India with his first-ever performance in the country this March.

He is scheduled to perform on 29 March 2026 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Kanye enjoys a strong fan base in the country, and news of him performing in India quickly brought joy to his fans.

After Travis Scott, Kanye West's performance is putting the country on the global map, giving the touring market a major boost. More than his music and fashion, Kanye is known for his controversies. Nevertheless, West has successfully built a huge fan base through his superhit albums, including Graduation, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and Donda.



Recognised as one of the most influential artists of the 21st century, Ye has consistently reshaped the boundaries of music, design, and live production. Across continents, his performances have evolved into large-scale cultural spectacles, architecturally ambitious, sonically immersive, and visually monumental. Each show operates not merely as a concert, but as an environment built around sound, light, and emotion.



The India date marks a historic first: the artist’s long-anticipated debut before an Indian audience at full stadium scale. As part of his ongoing global run of headline performances, the New Delhi show will bring that same international production standard to one of the world’s most dynamic cultural capitals.



Audiences can expect expansive staging, cinematic large-format visuals, precision-engineered acoustics, and a career-spanning setlist that moves seamlessly from early era-defining anthems to contemporary classics. Conceived as an experience built around atmosphere and scale, the performance will be designed not merely to be watched, but to be felt.



A statement that reflects not only the scale of the production, but the significance of the occasion.



We wanted this show to feel monumental and it is,” said Aman founder of White Fox.

“One night. One performance. The first time ever. We’re making sure more fans have the opportunity to be part of what will be the biggest concert India has ever seen.”

“India has reached a moment where our ambition, infrastructure, and audiences are

aligned with the biggest global productions,” said Sabbas Joseph, Co-Founder and

Director, Wizcraft International. He added, “A first-ever performance by Ye at this scale reflects how far India’s live entertainment ecosystem has evolved and how ready the country is to host landmark events that resonate worldwide.”



The event is organised by Whitefox, Plush Entertainment & Wizcraft aligning leading production forces to deliver a stadium showcase at global benchmark scale.

How to get tickets?

Tickets go live on 18th February at 4:00 PM exclusively via District by Zomato.