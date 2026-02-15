/O'Romeo Box Office collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri starrer mints THIS much on Valentine's Day

The much-awaited O'Romeo hit theatres on Valentine's Day weekend and saw a noticeable jump at the box office on Day 2. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film features Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead with several other key roles. Let's take a look at the box office numbers of Kapoor and Bhardwaj's fourth collaboration.

O'Romeo box office collection Day 2

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, O'Romeo collected around Rs 12.25 crore on Day 2, showcasing a 45% growth despite its mixed reviews. The romantic action thriller opened on February 13 with Rs 8.25 crore and was aided by Valentine's Day.

The film reportedly released with nearly 4,747 shows and saw an average occupancy of 19.3 per cent on Day 1. The total domestic net collection has reached up to Rs 20.75 crore, and it is estimated that the film could cross the Rs 30 crore mark by the end of the Valentine’s weekend.

O'Romeo WION review

WION review of O'Romeo read, "The narrative of this action-packed film is simple and linear. It pleases the audience with its entertainment value and strong performance. Shahid is at his best in the raw action-hero avatar, and it is clear how much he has enjoyed playing this role. Tripti’s performance reminds you of her Qala and Bulbbul days. With that intensity in her wide eyes and raw expressions, she wins every frame. Vishal Bharadwaj’s film is a purely commercial entertainer that wins because of its performances and background score, especially when ‘’Hum To Tere Hi Liye'' is being played again and again."

About O'Romeo