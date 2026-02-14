LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /O'Romeo to Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai: 7 movies based on real-life gangsters

O'Romeo to Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai: 7 movies based on real-life gangsters

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Feb 14, 2026, 14:35 IST | Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 14:35 IST

Beyond romantic films, crime thrillers keep audiences glued to the screen until the very end. From Vishal Bhardwaj's recent release O'Romeo to the cult classic Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, here are seven films based on real-life gangsters. 

7 movies based on the life of real-life gangsters
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

7 movies based on the life of real-life gangsters

Bollywood crime thrillers are highly engaging from start to end. From Vishal Bhardwaj's recent release, O'Romeo, to the cult classic Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and many more, these films took inspiration from real-life gangsters, making their compelling entries in the categories alongside the romantic and emotional genres.

O'Romeo
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

O'Romeo

Where to watch: In Theatres

Vishal Bhardwaj's recent O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, is a crime thriller inspired by true events, chronicling the 1990s Mumbai underworld saga of the two gangsters Hussain Ustara and Sapna Didi. The movie tells the story of Afsha, who seeks vengeance for her husband's death, joining hands with Hussain Ustara.

Gangubai Kathiawadi
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Where to watch: Netflix

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama based on the real-life story of Gangubai Harjivandas, a young woman who was left in a brothel by her lover. Later, she became a powerful madam and underworld figure in Mumbai’s Kamathipura.

Gangs of Wasseypur
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Gangs of Wasseypur

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller is inspired by the real-life coal mafia operations in Wasseypur, Dhanbad, spanning from the 1940s to the 2000s. It follows Sardar (Manoj Bajapayee), who seeks vengeance for his father's murder from a cunning politician named Ramadhir.

Haseena Parkar
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Haseena Parkar

Where to watch: ZEE5

Shraddha Kapoor's crime thriller is a real story of Haseena Parkar, the younger sister of India's most wanted underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim. It follows the life of Ibrahim's sister, exploring a transformation from a housewife to the godmother of Nagpada.

Shootout at Lokhandwala
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Shootout at Lokhandwala

Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

The 2007 action crime is based on the real-life story of the 1991 Lokhandwala Complex shootout, a gun battle between the Mumbai police and gangsters in India. The film centres around an experienced policeman, Khan, played by Sanjay Dutt, who leads a team to eliminate gangsters hiding in a residential locality in Mumbai.

Raees
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Raees

Where to watch: Netflix

In Rahul Dholakia's directorial, Shah Rukh Khan portrayed the role of Raees Alam, inspired by the life of Ahmedabad-based criminal Abdul Latif. The movie revolves around Raees, who finds his footing in a massive liquor business. Operating under his mother's advice, he explores politics and crime to become a powerful figure in his community while being chased by the honest police officer ACP Majmudar (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

The 2010 action crime film directed by Milan Luthria chronicles the rise of the Mumbai underworld in the 1970s, focusing on the lives of two gangsters, the smuggler Sultan Mirza (inspired by Haji Mastan), played by Ajay Devgn, and his ambitious protégé Shoaib Khan (inspired by Dawood Ibrahim), played by Emraan Hashmi. Both are on the verge of making their mark in the underworld while attempting to rule over the city.

Trending Photo

O'Romeo to Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai: 7 movies based on real-life gangsters
8

O'Romeo to Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai: 7 movies based on real-life gangsters

Radar blackout over Tehran? How EA-18G Growlers on USS Abraham Lincoln and Gerald R. Ford could blind Iran’s military
8

Radar blackout over Tehran? How EA-18G Growlers on USS Abraham Lincoln and Gerald R. Ford could blind Iran’s military

Maha Shivaratri 2026: 8 largest and most powerful Shiva temples across the world
9

Maha Shivaratri 2026: 8 largest and most powerful Shiva temples across the world

Canada trans shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar was 'hunting,' say police; Disturbing details of mass shooting continue to emerge
9

Canada trans shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar was 'hunting,' say police; Disturbing details of mass shooting continue to emerge

From warehouses to ICE facilities: Trump’s $38 billion ‘mass deportation’ plan for 92,000 illegal aliens in detention centres
8

From warehouses to ICE facilities: Trump’s $38 billion ‘mass deportation’ plan for 92,000 illegal aliens in detention centres