/O'Romeo to Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai: 7 movies based on real-life gangsters

Bollywood crime thrillers are highly engaging from start to end. From Vishal Bhardwaj's recent release, O'Romeo, to the cult classic Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and many more, these films took inspiration from real-life gangsters, making their compelling entries in the categories alongside the romantic and emotional genres.
Vishal Bhardwaj's recent O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, is a crime thriller inspired by true events, chronicling the 1990s Mumbai underworld saga of the two gangsters Hussain Ustara and Sapna Didi. The movie tells the story of Afsha, who seeks vengeance for her husband's death, joining hands with Hussain Ustara.
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama based on the real-life story of Gangubai Harjivandas, a young woman who was left in a brothel by her lover. Later, she became a powerful madam and underworld figure in Mumbai’s Kamathipura.
Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller is inspired by the real-life coal mafia operations in Wasseypur, Dhanbad, spanning from the 1940s to the 2000s. It follows Sardar (Manoj Bajapayee), who seeks vengeance for his father's murder from a cunning politician named Ramadhir.
Shraddha Kapoor's crime thriller is a real story of Haseena Parkar, the younger sister of India's most wanted underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim. It follows the life of Ibrahim's sister, exploring a transformation from a housewife to the godmother of Nagpada.
The 2007 action crime is based on the real-life story of the 1991 Lokhandwala Complex shootout, a gun battle between the Mumbai police and gangsters in India. The film centres around an experienced policeman, Khan, played by Sanjay Dutt, who leads a team to eliminate gangsters hiding in a residential locality in Mumbai.
In Rahul Dholakia's directorial, Shah Rukh Khan portrayed the role of Raees Alam, inspired by the life of Ahmedabad-based criminal Abdul Latif. The movie revolves around Raees, who finds his footing in a massive liquor business. Operating under his mother's advice, he explores politics and crime to become a powerful figure in his community while being chased by the honest police officer ACP Majmudar (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).
The 2010 action crime film directed by Milan Luthria chronicles the rise of the Mumbai underworld in the 1970s, focusing on the lives of two gangsters, the smuggler Sultan Mirza (inspired by Haji Mastan), played by Ajay Devgn, and his ambitious protégé Shoaib Khan (inspired by Dawood Ibrahim), played by Emraan Hashmi. Both are on the verge of making their mark in the underworld while attempting to rule over the city.