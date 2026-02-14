/O'Romeo to Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai: 7 movies based on real-life gangsters

Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

The 2010 action crime film directed by Milan Luthria chronicles the rise of the Mumbai underworld in the 1970s, focusing on the lives of two gangsters, the smuggler Sultan Mirza (inspired by Haji Mastan), played by Ajay Devgn, and his ambitious protégé Shoaib Khan (inspired by Dawood Ibrahim), played by Emraan Hashmi. Both are on the verge of making their mark in the underworld while attempting to rule over the city.