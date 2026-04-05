/'We weren't prepared': Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma addresses viral Ghaziabad show mishap | Watch

Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma has finally reacted to the viral chaotic moment that happened during her live performance at the Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology (RKGIT) in Ghaziabad. Several widely circulated videos showcase a student unexpectedly jumping onto the stage during her concert, which led to the singer halting her act midway.

What was the incident

The incident took place on April 3 during a college fest, when Sharma was performing. Amid the ongoing show, a young man suddenly rushed onto the stage and approached the singer, leaving her startled. In the viral clips, she can be seen visibly shaken as she screams and immediately steps away, followed by security personnel's intervention.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor recalls disturbing experience as a teenager

The episode led to the abrupt cancellation of the show, leaving the audience disappointed.

Sunanda Sharma breaks the silence

On Sunday, the singer took to Instagram to explain her side of the story. Reacting to the mishap, she shared that the student suddenly appeared on the stage when her attention was somewhere else. "Everyone was scared, and I was too. My reaction was very quick and very loud. Artists like us have to be a little cautious due to security reasons."

Highlighting the security lapse, she said that her immediate exit from the stage was purely out of caution. "We weren't prepared for it, so we left immediately."

Requests to forgive the student

While authorities reportedly took strict action against the student involved, she urged the college administration to go easy on him. "I request everyone to forgive him, because I have forgiven him too. Sometimes the way someone expresses love goes a little wrong. I don't think he had any ill intentions, but the way he expressed it went a little wrong," the singer added. "I also want to tell that student that if you love and respect someone, there must be a way to do it."