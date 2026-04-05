/'Saw a picture of me on a porn site': Janhvi Kapoor recalls disturbing experience as a teenager

Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for Peddi, starring Ram Charan, recently opened up about a disturbing moment in her early life when she came across a morphed image of herself on an adult website. The actor revealed that at the time she was just 15 years old, and the incident still affects her.

Janhvi Kapoor on the darker side of AI

During a conversation with Raj Shamani, Kapoor shared that she first saw the image during an IT class, where some students would browse such websites. "I don't know if it was a deepfake, but it was something like that. I saw a picture of me on a porn site," she said. "We had IT class in school, and boys used to go on those sites for fun. My pictures were on there. And this was in school. So that was a weird experience."

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The actor admitted that at first she tried to accept the incident as an inevitable downside of being in the public eye. "At some point, I was like - this is the cost you have to pay. There is no morality in a lot of these things with social media. I am not at peace with it," she revealed. "There are visuals of me out there, even shared by official news pages, which are completely AI. I have never worn those clothes or been photographed like that."

How it affects her work

She further explained that these manipulated images can impact her professional life as it "creates a certain kind of impression. If tomorrow I tell a director I'm not comfortable wearing something, someone can pull up those pictures and say, 'But you've done this before.'"

Additionally, she also spoke that while it upsets her, "I feel like I don't have that much of a voice to complain. So I don't think my voice has that credibility yet. There will be backlash, and it might take away from the cause."

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