/'You have positive aura': Diljit Dosanjh shares a warm note for Jimmy Fallon after Tonight Show appearance

Diljit Dosanjh recently took over the internet after he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This marks his second outing on the show, and following the release of the viral episode, the Punjabi singer-actor shared a heartfelt message for host Jimmy Fallon on his social media.

Dosanjh's memorable appearance

His latest appearance came on the back of his ongoing tour and recent album release. During the episode, he not only opened up about his journey but also gave an energetic performance on the stage, even teaching Fallon a few Bhangra steps.

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Several clips of their interaction were widely circulated, with fans celebrating the cultural crossover.

Dosanjh shares a warm message

Taking to Instagram after the show, the singer posted a video capturing light-hearted moments from the set, including his cheerful meeting with Fallon and their dance. Alongside the clip, he wrote, "Brother you have such a positive aura about you. Thank you so much for giving us a platform to represent our culture. One love.

Dosanjh on his album AURA

On the show, the actor-singer revealed the inspiration behind his album AURA, which has already crossed over 100 million streams. He shared that fans often compliment his "aura" after attending his concerts, which ultimately led to the album’s title.

Reflecting on a major milestone in his career, he shared why performing in Vancouver was special. "That stadium we did in Vancouver… our people came there for the first time in 1914, and they were not allowed to enter Canada," Dosanjh said. "That place is very close to the Komagata Maru site. Now, seeing thousands of people gather there for the show felt special."

Additionally, he also joked about his English, saying, "I haven’t been to a college. No university, I’m 10th pass. That’s why my English is bad." The moment drew laughter from the audience, but Fallon, however, disagreed with his point.