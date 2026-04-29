/Dhurandhar heads to Japan: Ranveer Singh film gets July release date

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate the box office worldwide. As the makers bask in the success of the sequel, the first Dhurandhar is also expanding its box office reach and is now set to release in Japan. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action thriller is extending its international footprint. Apart from the Middle East, the film has already performed well in North America and other markets. Now, it’s set to broaden its reach further east.

Dhurandhar to release in Japan

Ranveer Singh's much-celebrated film, Dhurandhar, is officially set for a release in Japan on July 10, marking yet another milestone in his soaring international trajectory.

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On Wednesday, the makers shared an announcement and wrote, "It's time for Japan to experience the Dhurandhar energy! Arriving in theatres across Japan on 10.7.2026 (sic)."

The announcement has already sparked excitement among fans, with the film’s poster and trailer generating strong buzz online. With Japan a growing market for Indian cinema, the release is expected to further elevate the film’s global box office, adding to its already impressive lifetime collection.

Dhurandhar (Part 1) recorded a landmark performance internationally, emerging as the No. 1 Hindi film of all time in North America, while also becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever in Canada and Australia, and ranking among the top-performing Indian films in the UK.

The film features a stellar ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

Dhurandhar: The two-part saga

The story of Dhurandhar has been told in two parts. The first instalment was released on December 5 and follows a decade-long Indian covert operation in Pakistan to infiltrate terrorist groups in Karachi and the political underworld. As part of the mission, secret agent Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, is sent to the neighbouring country to make contact and gather intelligence on the terrorist camps. The sequel explores Rangi’s backstory and his life in India, showing how he became a spy.

The second part was released on March 19 and is currently earning moolah at the box office globally.