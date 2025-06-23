6 Must-watch Diljit Dosanjh movies that you can't miss on Zee 5 - Detective Sherdil, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and more

A thrilling and gripping tale featuring Diljit as Sherdil, a top detective in Budapest, investigating the mysterious death of an Indian-origin tycoon, Pankaj Bhatti. How he fill solve the mystery and find out the killer makes the rest of the story

Directed by Ravi Chhabriya, the movie stars Diljit Dosanjh, Chunky Pandey, Boman Irani, Diana Penty and Banita Sandhu.