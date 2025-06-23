6 Must-watch Diljit Dosanjh movies that you can't miss on Zee 5 - Detective Sherdil, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and more

Apart from making millions groove to his music, Diljit Dosanjh has a dedicated fanbase that loves his actor side more. Recently, he starred in the mystery thriller Detective Sherdil, and if you enjoyed his latest thriller, here are other films you should watch.
A thrilling and gripping tale featuring Diljit as Sherdil, a top detective in Budapest, investigating the mysterious death of an Indian-origin tycoon, Pankaj Bhatti. How he fill solve the mystery and find out the killer makes the rest of the story
Directed by Ravi Chhabriya, the movie stars Diljit Dosanjh, Chunky Pandey, Boman Irani, Diana Penty and Banita Sandhu.
A hilarious comedy-drama set in the 1990s, where Diljit plays a bachelor eager to marry, but a wedding detective, Madhu Mangal Rane (Manoj Bajpayee), creates obstacles. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, it stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Annu Kapoor, and Vijay Raaz.
A comedic drama about Jaggi (Diljit) and his friends, who adopt an elderly man hoping to inherit his wealth quickly. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, it features Sargun Mehta, Sohail Ahmed, and Gurpreet Bhangu.
Diljit plays Jatt Ambarsariya, a man with dual identities, an insurance agent and a RAW spy, tasked with saving Punjab’s Home Minister from a drug mafia. Directed by Mandeep Kumar, it stars Monica Gill, Navneet Kaur Dhillon, and Lauren Gottlieb.
A romantic comedy about two mischievous friends, Yuvraj and Gurnoor (Diljit), vying for the love of Noor, a wealthy girl. Who Noor will choose makes the whole story. Directed by Mandeep Kumar, it stars Gippy Grewal, Neeru Bajwa, and Binnu Dhillon.
Diljit stars as Sajjan Singh, a Punjabi man who gains superpowers after returning to his hometown from Canada. How his live changes overnight and finds the love of his life makes the rest of the story. Directed by Anurag Singh, this fun superhero flick features Sonam Bajwa, Pavan Malhotra, and Rana Ranbir.