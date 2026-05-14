/'US citizen since....'This is why Diljit Dosanjh can't enter the political world in India!

Diljit Dosanjh and politics is the new chatter! On May 9, the singer clearly denied that he's interested in the world of politics, saying he is very happy in the field of entertainment. Days after he shared a post on X, what has now come into discussion is his nationality.

Dosanjh has clearly said no to entering politics, but there may be another reason that stops him from entering the world of politics and holding any constitutional political office

Why can’t Diljit Dosanjh enter Indian politics?

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Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who enjoys a fan following of millions in India, spends a lot of time in the US and has been living there for a while now with his rumoured family, which he has not disclosed as of now. Amid the debate about him entering Punjab politics, it has been learned that Dosanjh is not an Indian citizen. He acquired US citizenship in 2022, as per The Indian Express.

Since 2022, he has been travelling on a US passport.

Sources have said that he has been travelling to the country on an e-visa since Sept 2022. This also means that he doen't have an OCI Card (Overseas Citizen of India). This is a like a permanent visa given by the Government of India to people of Indian origin who are citizens of another country.

Not only him, but his spouse, Sandeep Kaur, is reportedly a US citizen. As his residential address, he has listed a five-bedroom bungalow in California when he acquired American citizenship. His last Indian passport was issued in Mumbai in 2018.

Before that, his Indian passport was issued in Zambia.

How did the news of Diljit Dosanjh entering politics start?

In a leading publication in Punjab, an article was published about Diljit and how he could be Punjab's new political face. The group, led by retired bureaucrat S S Boparai, shared in the article what makes the Lover singer the best leader for the state and what its people need.