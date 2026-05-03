/Diljit Dosanjh halts Calgary concert, asks pro-Khalistan supporters to leave

Diljit Dosanjh continues to grab headlines, be it for the performances or for the controversies. The Punjabi singer, who is busy with his tour, recently had to stop his performance at his Calgary concert to ask pro-Khalistani protestors to stop disrupting the show by asking them to leave. The clips from the incident have since then gone viral.

Viral clip of Diljit asking pro-Khalistani supporters to leave the concert

Several clips going viral across social media platforms have showcased a few individuals in the audience who were waving Khalistan flags and shouting slogans during the concert, which is part of his Aura 2026 tour.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He paused his performance and addressed the individuals in Punjabi, saying, “Jitne jhande dikhane, dikhao" (show as many flags as you want) while defending his commitment to representing Punjab on global platforms.

He said in Punjabi, "Charity is not my job. It is love for the motherland and its people that makes us all come and do it. But if someone still wants to protest just because I sat on TV in front of someone, I don’t care—keep doing it." The crowd responded with cheers, and the moment from the concert went quickly viral.

Did Diljit Dosanjh receive threats after attending the KBC show?

Previously, the Lover hitmaker had appeared on KBC season 17 last year (Kaun Banega Crorepati) show and faced backlash and threats from the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) regarding his interaction with Amitabh Bachchan. During his appearance, a promo showed Diljit touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet as a mark of respect.

The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) group, led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, strongly condemned this gesture. They alleged that Bachchan was involved in inciting violence during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, calling Diljit’s act an "insult" to the victims of the 1984 genocide. Later, SFJ had threatened to "shut down" Diljit's concert in Australia on November 1, 2025, which coincided with the commemoration of the 1984 violence.