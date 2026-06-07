/Main Vaapas Aaunga: AR Rahman gives first-ever performance at Attari-Wagah Border | Watch

AR Rahman gave a memorable performance at the Attari-Wagah Border on Sunday. This was the first time an Oscar-winning composer has performed at the location. It was held during the Beating Retreat Ceremony and was said to be a tribute to Border Security Force (BSF) personnel.

AR Rahman Attari-Wagah Border show

The programme was named Jai Ho — A Musical Salute to the Bravehearts, and was planned by the team of Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga. There were thousands of audience members present at the Joint Check Post (JCP) Stadium to witness the evening of music.

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Additionally, Imtiaz Ali, Vedang Raina, producer Mohit Choudhary of Window Seat Films, and Ananya Birla of Birla Studios also addressed the audience and thanked the BSF for its service.

Rahman performed several iconic songs

During the evening, the singer opened with Chanda Suraj Lakhon Taare, and then sang Main Vaapas Aaunga, followed by Vande Mataram. The tracks from film that were featured at the event were Maskara, performed by singer Nilanjana Ghosh alongside Vedang Raina, and Ishq Mastana, presented by Mohit Chauhan with singers Pooja Tiwari and Nargis.

Finally, the event concluded with Rahman's iconic anthem Maa Tujhe Salaam.

Imtiaz Ali opens up about the show

Speaking about the event, Ali said, "We are delighted to have the opportunity to come to Attari and to welcome A. R. Rahman to Punjab for the first time. An artist of such stature has never performed in Punjab before, and we are truly honoured by his presence."

He further added, "I am privileged to be a part of this troupe, and it is magical that this event is around Main Vaapas Aaunga, a film that originates from the making of the border during the Partition of 1947. Not only homes and lives were lost, but hearts were broken as well. We bring a message of love because, ultimately, only love sustains us."

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Directed by Ali, the upcoming film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari in lead roles. Produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary, Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, Main Vaapas Aaunga is scheduled to hit theatres on June 12.