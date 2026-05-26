/Imtiaz Ali clarifies 'facade' remark about Deepika Padukone’s Cocktail role: 'Impossible to be mean to you'

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has publicly cleared the air with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone after his recent comments about her iconic role in the 2012 film Cocktail triggered controversy. Taking to his Instagram stories, the writer-director re-shared the interview clip which sparked conversation online and emphasised that his remarks were purely light-hearted and never meant to cause any offence.

The comment that sparked the drama

The issue began during an interview with News18 Showsha, where Ali opened up about the casting process for Cocktail,which was released in 2012. He revealed that Padukone was originally asked to audition for the role of Meera, a character eventually portrayed by Diana Penty. However, Ali felt she was a much better fit for the free-spirited Veronica.

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At the time, Padukone carried a strictly conventional "good girl" public image. However, having spent time with her in casual social settings, Ali knew a different side of her.

"Since I had been in the room and attended parties with her, I know how crazy and wild she can be," Ali said in the interview. "Now people have seen through the facade. So I thought it would be quite a new thing for Deepika to do. I knew that emotional ground existed, so that was exciting."

The filmmaker meant it as a praise for DP’s raw, uninhibited personality and acting range, but the use of the word "facade" raised eyebrows online, especially among Deepika’s fans, leading some to interpret the comment as taking a jab at the actress.

Imtiaz Ali issues a heartfelt disclaimer

As the chatter around the video and the filmmaker’s comment grew, Ali decided to immediately shut down the narrative. In a warm note addressed directly to ‘dearest’ Deepika on Instagram, he reiterated their close bond.

"My dearest and loveliest Deepika Padukone, you are my pal, my buddy, my safe option for humour," Ali wrote. "I think you will never misunderstand my wannabe fun remarks because you more than anyone else know how much I love you, admire you, understand you, appreciate you… but I have been told you might misunderstand and be hurt so I am telling you pls don’t."

Emphasising that he holds absolutely no malice toward her, he added in Hindi, "To be mean to you is janam mein to possible nahin hai" (Being mean to you is simply not possible in this lifetime).

Imtiaz Ali's disclaimer Photograph: ()

He concluded by admitting he never expected he would need to write a public disclaimer for a close friend, but didn't want to risk any lingering misunderstandings.

Imtiaz and Deepika have worked together in three films- Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail and Tamasha.