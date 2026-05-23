/'We announced first': Imtiaz Ali reacts to box office clash of Main Vaapas Aaunga with Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhagya Vidhata

The release slate of June is crowded with multiple films, and finally, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has addressed the ongoing buzz regarding the clash between his upcoming romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga and Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhagya Vidhata.

Four Hindi films to compete

When the release date for Main Vaapas Aaunga was initially announced, it was reportedly the only major Bollywood film arriving that weekend. However, over the past few weeks, several other projects have locked the same date.

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Apart from Ranaut's film, the line-up also includes Governor: The Silent Saviour starring Manoj Bajpayee and Vikram Bhatt’s horror sequel Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.

Imtiaz Ali reacts

Speaking about the situation in a conversation with The Free Press Journal, Ali said, "These things are not in control. We announced first. Usually, in the film industry, there’s a kind of bhaichara like 'meri film aarahi hai toh tu mat aa, next baar aaja' and that kind of thing, and it usually works. This is the first time I am hearing that other movies are also coming out on that day. But, if that is going to be the case, then so be it."

The director also pointed out that with the volume of films being produced every year, overlaps can't be avoided. "There are only 52 weeks, and there are more than 52 films that are released every year. So, this is bound to happen."

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. Set against the backdrop of Partition, the story explores love, memory and longing across generations.

The trailer showcases Shah as an elderly man revisiting an unfinished chapter from his past, while Dosanjh’s character slowly uncovers the emotional history tied to it.

About Bharat Bhagya Vidhata

Meanwhile, Ranaut's film reportedly showcases the bravery of hospital workers during a terror attack. It is directed by Manoj Tapadia.