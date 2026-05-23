/Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai controversy: Producer Ramesh Taurani reacts to allegations by Vashu Bhagnani

The makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai recently unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film, starring Varun Dhawan. But the comedy entertainer has been making headlines for the past few days for a different reason, which involves veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani.

And now, producer Ramesh Taurani has responded to the controversy, assuring that the legal dispute will not affect the film’s release.

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Ramesh Taurani reacts to the controversy

The clarification arrived during the trailer launch event held on Saturday, days after the film’s earlier scheduled launch event was cancelled. Addressing the queries about the ongoing legal matter, Taurani said, "There is no problem in this. Whatever we had, has been sorted. And whatever comes next will also be sorted. So, there is no problem. And it's a sub judice matter. So, we are handling it."

What's the controversy?

The matter revolves around allegations raised by Bhagnani over the alleged recreation and use of songs connected to one of his older productions without his approval.

While discussing the matter earlier, Bhagnani claimed that his objections were rooted more in ethics and professional conduct than financial compensation.

Expressing disappointment over filmmaker David Dhawan’s alleged involvement in reworking songs associated with his earlier films, Bhagnani said, "At least mere paas aate aur kehte Vashu mai yeh gaana karna hai mera beta hai (At least he should have come to me and told me what to do, my son is there)… How can you shoot the same songs for another producer? There has to be ethics in the industry..."

Bhagnani also opened up about the emotional toll of the controversy, "David is my brother. I have had lunch and dinner with him. I gave my life for him. Financially, it is fine, but emotionally, the whole family is broken," he stated.

The producer additionally questioned the explanation given for the cancellation of the film’s earlier trailer launch event. While the makers had stated a "technical glitch" at the time, Bhagnani claimed, "They cancelled because they were aware about the contempt of court. Now they have gone and filed in the Patna court. They knew very clearly that if anything happened, it would be contempt of court. But they made an excuse by calling it a glitch."



Despite the conflict, Bhagnani clarified that he is not attempting to stop the release of the film. "Remove my visuals, do a deal with me, or take permission, that's all I am asking," he said. "My fight is not for me. My fight is for the public. It is about justice and ethics."

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Helmed by David Dhawan, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The film revolves around a chaotic love triangle packed with misunderstandings, romance, music, and slapstick humour. Supporting actors include Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Ali Asgar, and Rakesh Bedi.