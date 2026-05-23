/Ram Charan’s Peddi passes censor board with U/A rating, runtime details out

Peddi, starring Ram Charan, is one of the most anticipated films in recent months and is set to release this June. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama has reportedly been granted a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification, and is all set to hit theatres.

Peddi gets CBFC clearance

As per reports, the film reportedly received its certification on May 22, and its runtime is 189 minutes, making the total duration 3 hours and 9 minutes.

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As part of the censor review, a few modifications were suggested by the board. Reports indicate that the mention of "Rajasthan" and a reference linked to a particular community were removed from the final cut. In addition, six words were either muted or altered during the certification process.

This update comes shortly after the film’s trailer was unveiled at a large-scale event in Mumbai. The video has generated a lot of buzz online, especially for the multiple transformations of Ram Charan’s character with high-octane action.

About the trailer

The newly released trailer offers a glimpse into an emotionally charged and action-packed story deeply rooted in India’s heartland, where sports are closely woven into the lives and culture of the people. While the makers had previously revealed Ram Charan’s transformations as Peddi Pehlwan and a cricketer, the trailer surprises audiences by showcasing three different sports and three completely distinct avatars of the actor.

About Peddi

Apart from Ram Charan, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, Divyenndu, and Upendra Limaye in key roles. Janhvi Kapoor plays the role of Achiyamma in the film.

The film is backed by Vriddhi Cinemas in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment, with Venkata Satish Kilaru producing the project.

AR Rahman’s music has also played a significant role in amplifying the film’s craze, with tracks like Chikiri Chikiri and Rai Rai Raa Raa.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar in a key role. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in association with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment, with Ishan Saksena serving as co-producer.