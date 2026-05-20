/Ram Charan praises Peddi co-star Divyenndu: 'He has got a swag that I would like to develop'

Divyenndu is all set to deliver an exciting year with an interesting line up projects. After receiving immense appreciation for his powerful performance in the web series Glory, the actor is once again creating massive anticipation with his portrayal of Rambujji in the upcoming pan India spectacle Peddi. Ever since his striking character introduction in the trailer was revealed, the audience has been eager to witness Divyenndu step into yet another dynamic and intense role.

At the recent trailer launch event, Ram Charan spoke warmly about Divyenndu and praised the actor’s unique screen presence and charisma. Speaking about him, Ram Charan said, “Thank you, man. You you’re a gangster. No, sahi gangster hai yeh. His personality is almost like a giant personality. The way he carries every word, every dialogue, the expressions… he has got a swag, he has got his own way. The body language is something that I would like to develop or inculcate.”

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Ram Charan has further fuelled excitement around Divyenndu’s character in Peddi, with fans already celebrating his rugged and commanding avatar from the trailer. Known for bringing unpredictability and intensity to every performance, Divyenndu’s presence in the film has sparked a new wave of anticipation.

While audiences eagerly await this powerful new shade of Divyenndu in Peddi, the actor is also gearing up to bring back one of his most iconic characters, Munna Bhaiya with Mirzapur The Movie.

About Peddi

Packed with action, emotions, and powerful moments, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, Shiva Rajkumar, and Ravi Kishan in key roles. Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in association with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment, with Ishan Saksena serving as co-producer. The music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman.