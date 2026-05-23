/Toxic actor Rukmini Vasanth takes legal action over viral AI-generated bikini clips

Rukmini Vasanth is set to appear in Geetu Mohandas’s film Toxic, alongside a star-studded cast that includes Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and several others. Recently, the Kantara Chapter 1 actress became a hot topic on the internet after a set of bikini photos and videos surfaced. To put an end to the circulation of fake AI-generated content, the actress has warned that she will take strict action against those responsible.

Rukmini Vasanth initiates legal action over deepfakes

Allegedly, the video clips that are in question show a woman stepping into a swimming pool wearing a green bikini during a professional photoshoot.

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On May 23, the actress took to Instagram and X and posted a serious note. Writing about the serious concern, her story read, "My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated. The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy."

The actress further added a warning against those responsible, stating that she is proceeding with legal action. She also requested her followers and the audience to refrain from sharing the content. She said, "We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images. Requesting everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content."

Rukmini Vasanth's work front

Rukmini Vasanth is an Indian actress known for her work in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu cinema. She made her acting debut in the Kannada film Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni. The actress was last seen in the blockbuster hit Kantara: Chapter 1, directed and acted by Rishabh Shetty. She garnered much acclaim for her role.