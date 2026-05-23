/Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2026: Breaking down her first-day looks that stole the spotlight

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan owned day one at Cannes 2026 with back-to-back standout appearances. Her striking fashion choices and timeless grace once again proved why she remains one of the festival’s biggest style icons.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is considered the Queen of Cannes. On May 22, the actress returned to the global event, putting rest to all the rumours that she would not be attending this year’s festival. Celebrating her 24th year at the Cannes Film Festival, here is a breakdown of her first-day looks.
After keeping her fans waiting, Aishwarya Rai made a striking appearance in a stunning blue mermaid ensemble. Designed by Amit Aggarwal, the outfit features a shimmering mermaid-style couture piece. Elevating her look, the Devdas actress wore a satin cape that flowed from her arms, adding a dramatic, ethereal touch to her red carpet presence.
Alongside her mermaid-inspired gown, the actress was seen in soft glam makeup, including her signature winged eyeliner, blue-toned eyeshadow and a rich nude lipstick. Keeping the accessories minimal, she opted for a striking diamond-and-sapphire collar necklace, diamond drop earrings and a stack of rings.
For her second outing, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a blush-pink Sophie Couture gown featuring a strapless, pleated bodice and a dramatic cape. The dress was adorned with bejewelled floral brooches along the waist and neckline. Styled by Mohit Rai, Bachchan chose the look for a L'Oréal event on the picturesque French Riviera.
Accompanying her mother, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, to the festival since childhood, Aaradhya Bachchan made headlines by officially making her red carpet debut at the L'Oréal Paris "Lights on Women's Worth" event during the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Bachchan's daughter was seen in a ruby-red satin gown paired with a matching sparkling cape.