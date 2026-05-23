/Ryan Coogler's birthday special: Sinners, Black Panther, Creed- 5 best-directed movies on Prime Video and JioHotstar

Ryan Coogler turned 40 on May 23. He is widely acclaimed for his action-packed and emotional storylines that portray a unique artistic vision and connect with audiences across the globe. Having recently won four Oscars for Sinners, take a look at his five best-directed movies.
Ryan Coogler is one of the most respected filmmakers in Hollywood. He has introduced the world to powerful social themes. From powerful dramas to large-scale blockbusters, Coogler has made a remarkable impression and created a series of unforgettable characters, which have secured a position in the hearts of millions. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at the five best movies directed by him.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This is one of Ryan Coogler’s most acclaimed and commercially successful films. It garnered multiple awards, including four Oscars, and features Michael B Jordan in a leading role. The story follows him in a double role as twins who decide to leave their troubled lives behind and return to their Mississippi hometown for a fresh start. However, a dramatic turn turns their lives upside down.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Ryan Coogler's highly praised superhero film explores the life story of T'Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, who returns home to Wakanda to inherit his throne after the death of his father. However, a powerful enemy named Erik Killmonger, portrayed by Michael B Jordan, threatens to attack his nation.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The sports action film features Michael B Jordan alongside Sylvester Stallone. The narrative continues with Adonis Johnson, the son of a former heavyweight champion, who lives with a dream of becoming a boxer. Things take a turn when he finds his late father's friend, Rocky, in Philadelphia, who agrees to mentor him and begin guiding him through all the tricks and tactics.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Oscar Grant (Michael B Jordan), a man in his early twenties, wakes up one day and realises he needs to be a better version of himself. However, a drastic situation takes a turn for the worse.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Following the death of King T'Challa, the film continues in the kingdom of Wakanda, dealing with grief. When a US vibranium-detecting machine uncovers Talokan, a hidden underwater civilisation, its leader, Namor (Tenoch Huerta), demands an alliance against the surface world.