/Lizzo rocks in nipple-necklace dress with 2,000 sparkling diamonds and FAKE hands

Lizzo and her fashion choices always leave everyone stunned. The singer recently attended the amfAR Gala Cannes 2026, the annual American Foundation for AIDS Research gala at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, held on the sidelines of the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

While the night was a star-studded affair, it was Lizzo who captured everyone's attention with one standout accessory. The American pop star is known for her jaw-dropping outfits, and this time, she wore a nipple necklace. Yes, you read that right, a nipple necklace.

Lizzo and her diamond nipple necklace in Cannes

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The “About Damn Time” singer looked like a million dollars at the amfAR Gala 2026 as she stepped out in a royal blue gown by Robert Wun. While her body-hugging, custom strapless sculptural bustier gown was striking and quick to grab attention, it was her bold nipple necklace that made everyone stop and stare.

Her cobalt blue dress featured a structured bodice with faux nipple piercings attached by a diamond necklace across the bust, creating the illusion of a pierced detail. But it was hanging on the cups of her dress. She paired the top with a dramatic mermaid skirt. What made Lizzo’s look even more unique was a pair of matching blue gloves with a second set of hands resting on top of her own. She wore diamond jewellery, including a necklace, earrings, and bracelets, plus another necklace hanging on her chest through the fake nipple piercing on her dress. Her nipple necklace was by jewellery designer Anabella Chan.

Lizzo was all decked up in diamond jewellery, earrings, cuffs and the chain and necklace. Comprising all, her ensemble look featured 2,000 laboratory-grown white diamond jewels totalling 3,161 carats. The jewellery was created in collaboration with London-based designer Anabela Chan, as per Page Six.