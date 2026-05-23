Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is always a vision. The actress is, for Indians, synonymous with the Cannes Film Festival. After making her fans wait and worry that she might miss this year's festival, she's gladly back at Cannes.

Following her glamorous appearance at the screening of the film "Histoires de la nuit" (The Birthday Party), she attended the L'Oréal event in the picturesque French Riviera. For the night, she was dressed in soft-girl glam in a blush pink gown. But how much did that dress cost? Scroll for the details.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slays in pink gown, scroll to read the details

Add WION as a Preferred Source

For the evening event, Bachchan chose the perfect silhouette for a night celebrating young and emerging women in cinema. For her second look of the day, Aishwarya wore a blush-pink gown by Azerbaijan-based luxury label Sophie Couture. Giving off a soft and refreshing vibe, her flowy strapless gown featured a corseted bodice with a pleated skirt and a short train embellished with shiny pink flower brooches at the sweetheart neckline.

What added more drama to her look was the sheer blush-pink cape that elegantly covered her neck, shoulders, and arms. Styled by Mohit Rai, the dress made a statement.



What the price of Aishwarya's pink gown?

Described as Blush Pink Gown with Cape and bejeweled flowers, this Sophie Couture dress comes at a cost of $ 3700 (approximately Rs 3.54 lakh).

Screengrab of Sophie Couture's website Photograph: (Sophie Couture's website)

The dress has been described as, ''A romantic baby pink heart-shaped fitted silk chiffon dress, beautifully draped with a flowy side chiffon that flows from the end of the drapes. Adorned with bejeweled flower brooches, it’s complemented by a beautiful, romantic baby pink transparent chiffon cape, adding an extra touch of elegance and charm.''

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai stuns in blue sculpted gown in her first appearance at Cannes 2026

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes