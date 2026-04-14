/Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai first look out! Varun Dhawan to romance with Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde | Watch

The first look of Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has been unveiled, giving the audience a glimpse of the chaotic and high-energy romantic comedy. Alongside the teaser, the makers have also confirmed the new release date of the film.

About the teaser

The clip opens with two AI-generated toddlers who are having a conversation about their families. As the exchange unfolds, the babies realise that despite having different mothers, Bani and Preet, they share a father named Jass. Then the focus of the teaser moves to Jass, played by Dhawan, caught between two relationships. He is seen romancing Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, and fans are expecting a love triangle filled with confusion and comedy.

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Fans reaction

As soon as the teaser surfaced, netizens flooded social media with reactions. As per some of the users, the teaser looks quite similar to older Bollywood films like Sandwich that features a storyline of one man juggling two marriages. The clip has also received mixed reactions for using AI babies. "Ai Baby very Cute funny," one netizen wrote. "Varun in Romcom hits different," another said. "Vibes ae just so good it feels e are back in mai tera hero eraa and judwaa 2 they were iconnic this one will be super," read another comment. Reacting to the teaser another user said, "David Dhawan is the perfect example of how nepotism is always not good. No one has ruined Varun’s career more than him."

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Directed by David Dhawan, the film marks another collaboration between the filmmaker and his son Varun. The cast also features Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, and Mouni Roy in key roles.