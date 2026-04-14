/Adivi Sesh opens up about Dacoit; calls the film a 'modern' take on Romeo and Juliet

Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh, was released in cinemas on April 10, and since then, the actor has been receiving praise for his role. Recently, he opened up about the film’s emotional depth, calling it a modern reimagining of the classic Romeo and Juliet dynamic, set against the raw, rooted backdrop of rural India.
Adivi Sesh on his film
While Dacoit carries elements of action and revenge, Sesh shares that at its heart lies a story of two former lovers whose past continues to shape their present. The film explores how love, when left unresolved, can evolve into something far more complex, blurring the lines between longing, anger, and redemption.
"For me, Dacoit is not just about conflict or revenge. At its core, it’s a love story. It’s our modern-day Romeo and Juliet, but set in a world that feels very real and grounded. These are two people who were once deeply in love, and life took them in different directions. When they meet again, it’s not just about rekindling feelings, it’s about confronting everything that love has turned into over time," he said.
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He further explains that what drew him to the story was its universal emotional appeal. "The idea of eternal love has always fascinated me. Not in a fairy-tale sense, but in how it stays with you, even when relationships change or break. In Dacoit, love doesn’t disappear, it transforms. Sometimes into pain, sometimes into strength, and sometimes even into revenge," he added.
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Sesh also clarifies that the comparison to Romeo and Juliet is not about retelling the classic, but reinterpreting its essence, saying, "We’re not retelling Romeo and Juliet. We’re taking the essence of that kind of love intense, complicated, and enduring and placing it in a world that audiences can connect with today. It’s raw, it’s imperfect, and that’s what makes it real."
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About Dacoit
Set in a rustic village landscape, the film uses its setting not just as a backdrop but as a character in itself, one that intensifies the emotions and the stakes. The reunion of the two ex-lovers becomes the starting point of a gripping narrative where personal history collides with present choices.
Directed by Shaneil Deo, the cast also features Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap in key roles.