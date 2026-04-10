/Dacoit Review: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur lead a twisted tale of romance lost in chaos

Marking his return after four years since Major, Adivi Sesh steps into a romantic action drama that mixes tragic love with crime and revenge. The romantic action drama, set across timelines, including the COVID days, attempts to showcase several ideas, from caste discrimination to medical corruption, but does it succeed in grabbing the attention of the audience? Find it out here.

Plot of Dacoit

Set against the backdrop of systemic injustice, the Shaneil Deo directorial revolves around Hari, le man who is madly in love with Juliet, aka Saraswati, played by Mrunal Thakur. Their relationship, strained by social divisions, soon spirals into chaos after Hari lands in prison for a crime he didn't commit.

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Juliet, with whom he once dreamed of having a life, now has a family of her own- a husband and daughter, but is burdened with responsibilities. corruption tied to money and power, and plans a risky robbery. He also ropes Juliet, who is also in need of money for a medical emergency; she joins Hari in the dangerous game involving robberies, deception, and high-stakes choices.

Amidst chaos, the duo comes into direct conflict with Prakash Raj, who plays an antagonist, and Anurag Kashyap’s character, who enters as an investigator.

As the story unfolds, new revelations shift the stakes, forcing both characters to make choices that carry serious consequences.

What works

The best part of Dacoit is its layered storytelling. Though the film gives the audience a familiar and scattered premise, it manages to stay engaging, particularly in the second half.

Coming to the performances of the cast, Anurag Kashyap stands out even better than the lead roles. Meanwhile, Adivi Sesh appears to be committed, particularly in the action sequences, but lacks emotional depth, which may be due to the writing limitations.

In the case of Mrunal Thakur, she does well and brings sincerity to the role of a woman stuck between love, survival, and sacrifice.

The work of the technical team can be appreciated. Cinematography and action sequences are shot well, along with chase blocks. Some scenes genuinely hook you, especially the sacrifices made by Juliet.

What doesn't work

The film tries to highlight themes like caste discrimination, systemic injustice, and exploitation within the medical system, but it feels overcrowded. The narrative also feels a little confusing and struggles with too many ideas, such as love, revenge, crime, and social commentary.

Dacoit aims to showcase an emotional love story, but in some places, it feels childish. While several twists are interesting, some portions feel incomplete and unnecessarily convoluted.

What was disappointing for me was the role given to Prakash Raj. The veteran actor is as compelling as ever, but his role is totally unexplored. The supporting cast, including Atul Kulkarni (an associate of Hari) and Zayn Marie Khan (a no-nonsense police officer), also haven't been given fair treatment with their roles lacking depth and screen time. Speaking about the songs and dialogues, neither of them is catchy.

Is Dacoit worth watching?

Dacoit brings together romance, revenge, and social themes, but the execution doesn’t always match its ambition. The film works in parts, especially the emotional moments and well-placed twists, but does not feel consistent due to an overcrowded screenplay. Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Basu are good, and the film still manages to keep you invested in stretches, but doesn't offer anything drastically new.