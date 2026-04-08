Mrunal Thakur is all set to appear in her next film, Dacoit, alongside Adivi Sesh and Anurag Kashyap, which is slated to release on April 10, 2026. While promoting her upcoming film, the actress praised Ranveer Singh for his film Dhurandhar as she went on to share how a single commercial with the superstar changed her life and help her achieving hights in the entertainment industry.

Mrunal Thakur calls Ranveer Singh her lucky charm

Recently, during her discussions with the YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Mrunal Thakur expressed her happiness at Dhurandhar's success and also mentioned that Ranveer Singh is the reason behind her existence in the entertainment industry.

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"My heart is happy. He is my lucky charm. He is the reason why I exist in this industry in the first place. I did a commercial with him for a hair brand as a model, and when that commercial hit the screens… it was then that filmmakers started noticing me, and that is how… I give my credit to him. This man has really helped me. Such a positive person, and he deserves all the success," she shared.

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The actress added, "The acting was not surface-level; it had depth and layers. I didn’t watch it as Ranveer Singh; I only saw it as Hamza… it was more of a character than a hero. I just feel incredibly proud of Ranveer because he is so hardworking. I pray and wish that whatever he does should be a blockbuster! He can do everything."

About Mrunal Thakur's Dacoit

Scheduled for a big-screen release on April 10, Dacoit is a Telugu-Hindi action thriller starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the action thriller portrays the story of a man who is convicted for a crime he didn't commit. Anurag Kashyap and Prakash Raj play key roles in the movie.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20

On Day 20, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge collected a net of Rs 10.10 Cr across 13,554 shows. This brings its total gross collections in India to Rs 1,237.21 Cr and worldwide to Rs 1,641.21 Cr.