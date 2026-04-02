/Adivi Sesh on Dacoit EK Prem Katha nationwide release, 'our vision to take it to audiences across every corner'

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s much-awaited Dacoit Ek Prem Katha is gearing up for a massive theatrical rollout, with PVR INOX coming on board to drive its distribution across key circuits. The film, which has been creating significant buzz for its fresh on-screen pairing and gripping narrative, also features Anurag Kashyap in a prominent role and is slated to release in cinemas on April 10.

PVR INOX, India’s largest cinema exhibition company, will distribute the film across Mumbai, Central Province (CP), Central India (CI), and Rajasthan. Backed by its expansive network and strong foothold across urban and mass markets, the company aims to maximise the film’s reach and ensure a wide, impactful release.

Dacoit has already struck a chord with audiences through its engaging promotional assets. The teaser sparked nostalgia with the iconic track ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast,’ while the recently released romantic song ‘Rubaroo’ has been widely appreciated for its soulful flavour and the chemistry between the lead pair. Adding to the growing excitement, Adivi Sesh’s collaboration with Bhojpuri powerhouse Pawan Singh for the high-energy track ‘Touch Buddy’ has further amplified the film’s appeal, creating a strong buzz across markets, especially in North India.

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Adivi Sesh expressed, “Dacoit Ek Prem Katha is a story we truly believe in, and our vision has always been to take it to audiences across every corner of the country. With PVR INOX coming on board for key circuits, we’re ensuring the film gets the scale and reach it deserves. From the music to the storytelling, we’ve tried to create something that connects across languages and regions, and this distribution plan is a big step towards that. We’re now looking forward to receiving love from across the country and bringing them an experience that is big, emotional, and truly cinematic.”

Marking Shaneil Deo’s directorial debut, this ambitious project which is shot in Hindi as well Telugu is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.