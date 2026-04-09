Sreeleela's remarks on working through periods sparks backlash

Actress Sreeleela has found herself in a controversy after she made a statement about 'periods is not an excuse' she made during the success meet of the movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which was held in March post the film's release, where she spoke about her personal experiences as a working woman. Let's delve in to know more.

What exactly did Sreeleela say about periods?

During the interaction, Sreeleela said that she had stated, “All of my songs, I can say, most of them at least, have been appreciated.” I have shot while I have been on my period, so that is not an excuse anywhere. When we want things in power, when we say we want things equally, I feel we have to push beyond physiological barriers. So psychological, physiological, all of this is not an excuse."

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Her statement was uploaded on the Sitha mobile app's social media page, which resurfaced again, and since then it has been going viral. Her statement has drawn a sharp reaction from netizens.

One user wrote, "Thats why it's said half knowledge is more dangerous than no knowledge at all. And she calls herself a doctor?" Another user wrote, "No wonder shes getting trolled for buying her degree Does she realise every period is not the same." "Move beyond physiological barrier". Yeah she's not a doc", wrote the third user.

About Sreeleela

Sreeleela was born in Detroit, Michigan, and raised in Bengaluru. Her mother is a well-known gynecologist and infertility specialist, and in several past interviews, the actress has revealed that, inspired by her mother, she had an early dream of becoming a doctor.

She began her acting career as a child artist and made her debut as a lead actor with the Kannada film Kiss in 2019. Since then, she has appeared in films like Pelli SandaD, Dhamaka, Bhagavanth Kesari, Guntur Kaaram, Junior, and Pushpa 2: The Rule.