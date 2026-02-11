/Sreeleela completes MBBS amid busy film career; convocation video goes viral

Actress Sreeleela, renowned for her performances in Kannada and Telugu cinema, is officially a doctor now. The South Indian star finally received her MBBS degree, and videos and photos from her convocation ceremony went viral on social media, with fans appreciating her achievement.

Sreeleela completes her MBBS degree

In the viral visuals, the actor can be spotted standing on the stage in her graduation gown and cap. With her degree in hand, Sreeleela was full of pride and joy as the announcer addressed the graduating batch. Dressed in maroon robes with a red stole, the occasion marked the official completion of her medical education, which she joined in the 2020 batch at DY Patil Medical College.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Fans reactions

Videos and photos from the ceremony show her celebrating the achievement with family and classmates. He can also be seen hugging loved ones after receiving her degree and taking the Hippocratic Oath alongside her batchmates.

As soon as the clips surfaced, fans flooded the comment section of the posts with appreciation for the actress. "Cinema shoots, tight schedules, and still completing MBBS - that’s next-level discipline," one user said. While another wrote, "How did she manage films and medicine at the same time? Truly inspiring."

About Sreeleela

Sreeleela was born in Detroit, Michigan, and raised in Bengaluru. Her mother is a well-known gynaecologist and infertility specialist, and in several past interviews, the actress has revealed that, inspired by her mother, she had an early dream of becoming a doctor.

She began her acting career as a child artist and made her debut as a lead actor with the Kannada film Kiss in 2019. Since then, she has appeared in films like Pelli SandaD, Dhamaka, Bhagavanth Kesari, Guntur Kaaram, Junior, and Pushpa 2: The Rule.