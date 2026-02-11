Google Preferred
Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Feb 11, 2026, 13:04 IST | Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 13:04 IST
Drishyam 3: Prakash Raj joins Ajay Devgn's thriller amid Akshaye Khanna's exit; 'not replacing anyone'

Prakash Raj Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Prakash Raj has announced that he is joining the cast of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3. Sharing the update on his social media, the veteran actor revealed that he is not replacing any former actor. 
 

Drishyam 3 is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2026, and the cast has got bigger with Prakash Raj joining the Hindi version of the thriller. The veteran actor confirmed the development through a social media post and made it clear that he is not replacing anyone.

Prakash Raj joins Drishyam 3

Taking to X on Tuesday, Prakash Raj confirmed the update about being a part of the Ajay Devgn-led franchise and revealed that the shooting has begun. "Started shooting for this engaging franchise, Drishyam 3, in Hindi. With a wonderful team and a scintillating role to play. I’m sure you will love it. (And yes, I’m not replacing anyone…)," the actor wrote.

Akshaye Khanna's exit

Prakash Raj's update comes amid the buzz about Akshaye Khanna's exit from the franchise, which led to speculation that Raj might be taking his place. As per reports, Khanna, who was appreciated for his performance in Drishyam 2, left the project due to creative and contractual disagreements.

Earlier, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak had confirmed that Akshaye Khanna walked away just days before filming was set to begin. It is said that the makers have created an entirely new character for Prakash Raj, which was written specifically for the third installment.

About Drishyam 3

The third installment is directed by Abhishek Pathak, who also helmed Drishyam 2, and the coming film continues the gripping saga of Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn. The cast also includes Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav, who were part of the previous films.

The screenplay has been written by Abhishek Pathak along with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. The film is being produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Alok Jain, and Ajit Andhare. Alongside Prakash Raj, Jaideep Ahlawat is also expected to join the film.

Drishyam 3 is scheduled to hit theatres on October 2, 2026, which is a date fans often remember as "Drishyam Day."

While the original Malayalam Drishyam 3, featuring Mohanlal in the lead and directed by Jeethu Joseph, is expected to be released on April 2.

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories.

