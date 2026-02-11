/Why is Allu Arjun trending? All about the actor’s controversial ’42 do’s and don’ts’ list and more

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is trending online. Not because of his films or roles but for a bizarre set of do’s and don'ts that one has to follow before meeting him. The list was shared by brand manager Kaveru Baruah during an interaction on the Sweekriti Talks podcast. Baruah shared her experience of meeting the actor and claimed that the actor had a long list of dos and don’ts, including direct eye contact and handshakes. Baruah's interview clip went viral in no time.

Allu Arjun’s team denies

Shortly after the list went viral, Allu Arjun’s team issued a clarification and denied the list, calling it baseless and warned that legal action would be initiated.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The note read, “Certain recent comments made about MrAllu Arjunare completely baseless and untrue. He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour. We take these false allegations seriously. Our legal team is initiating defamation proceedings against those responsible. We request everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information.”

The note was shared on X by Allu Arjun’s team. The note was captioned as, “A recent video spreading baseless allegations about @alluarjun garu is completely false. The matter is being taken seriously, and legal action is being initiated against those responsible. Kindly refrain from sharing unverified content.”

Podcast deletes interview

As the interview went viral, several users on the internet reportedly started trolling podcaster Sweekriti. On Tuesday, owing to the alleged harassment directed towards her and her guest, Sweekriti deleted the interview. She later took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “I've removed the video after my guest faced coordinated harassment from PR machinery and bot accounts.”

Sweekriti expressed her disappointment over the situation and the alleged harassment faced by her guest. “She holds a responsible position in a reputed organisation, and I refuse to let her career be jeopardized due to online bullying. The discussion was factual and professional, not defamatory. But protecting a real person will always take priority over engaging with power that refuses accountability,” she wrote. She further added, “Allu Arjun & his team are sheer losers, & just power hungry.”

In another note, she alleged that Arjun and his team were ‘attacking’ her. “A woman can't live in peace & make content on the internet!! Shocking. Allu Arjun PR is attacking me. Well, abusing me, saying negative things about me, can never pull me down. Keep going, bots,” she wrote. She also added in another post, “I finally understand what happens when people speak the truth,” and urged members of the Telugu film industry to speak up.

The host also shared screenshots of derogatory comments she claimed to have received from Allu Arjun’s fans on social media.

All about Allu Arjun’s alleged list of dos and don’ts

During an interview with Sweekriti on her podcast, brand manager Kaveri Baruah spoke about certain rules that allegedly had to be followed before meeting the Telugu superstar. The list was rather bizarre and included no shaking of hands, no direct eye contact with the star, and maintaining physical distance of 3 feet and more.

Kaveri, who reportedly worked with Royal Enfield’s brand strategy team, claimed, “Before meeting him, we had a note which had 42 dos and don’ts — don’t look into sir’s eyes, don’t shake your hand.”

She further alleged that the actor operates with multiple layers of management. “They have a manager’s manager’s manager. They are very strict,” she said.

When the interviewer pressed for more details, Kaveri refrained from elaborating. “Mere ko kya pata? Aur nahi bataungi main (How would I know? I won’t say anything else),” which left many netizens wondering about the authenticity of her claims.

Soon after the podcast went viral, a list of dos and don’ts also started doing the rounds and was shared widely on X and Reddit.

Some of the instructions include, adrressing the actor as ‘sir’ at all times, keeping your hand visible and not putting them in a pocket etc.