/Allu Arjun's team announces legal action against brand manager for '42 rules' claim; issues statement

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun is garnering attention after a claim in a viral podcast by a brand manager about 42 rules. This has sparked debate amongst netizens on social media about celebrity conduct and professional boundaries. In the latest update, the actor's team has now responded that they will be taking legal action against the brand manager. Let's delve into knowing more about the controversy in depth.

Allu Arjun's team issues official statement in response to viral claim of 42 rules

Taking to the X handle, the official page of Team Allu Arjun shared a post, "An official note from Icon Star @alluarjun's office. A recent video spreading baseless allegations about @alluarjun is completely false. The matter is being taken seriously, and legal action is being initiated against those responsible. Kindly refrain from sharing unverified content."

The note further read, "Certain recent comments made about Mr Allu Arjun are completley baseless and untrue. He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour. We take these false allegations seriously. Our legal team is initiating defamation proceedings against those responsible. We request everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information."

What was the controversy all about with the viral claim in the podcast?

The controversy began after a brand manager named Kaveri Baruah spoke about her professional interaction with Allu Arjun during a podcast named Sweekriti Talks. She said, "My another interesting encounter was with Allu Arjun, the mega star of Hyderabad. South stars comes with entourage. Before meeting him, we had a note which had 42 dos and don’ts. And they have manager ka manager ka manager. They are very strict, like ‘don’t look into sir’s eyes, don’t shake your hands.'"

Kaveri further said after being asked for reasoning behind the rules, “Mere ko kya pata? (How will I know?) That’s the rule.” When pushed further to reveal more rules allegedly put by his team, she replied, “Aur nahi bataungi main. (I won’t say more).”