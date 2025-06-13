/Allu Arjun to join hands with Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph for an upcoming movie?

Pushpa star Allu Arjun is currently jam-packed with several projects in the pipeline including Atlee's AA22xA6. However, recent reports have emerged that the icon star will be collaborating with filmmaker Basil Joseph for a project.

Allu Arjun to star in Basil Joseph's movie?

According to reports, Allu Arjun has reportedly signed a new film with actor-filmmaker Basil Joseph. Reportedly, the project will be produced by Geetha Arts and the pre-production work is already in motion. However, the duo are yet to make an official statement on this matter.

For the unversed, Basil Joseph is best known for Minnal Murali's film, which starred Tovino Thomas. Apart from direction, he has also starred in films including Padayottam, Godha, Love Action Drama, Manoharam, Joji, Dear Friend, Mukundan Unni Associates, Falimy, Sookshamadarshini, Pravinkoodu Shappu and Ponman among others.

What's next for Allu Arjun?

Allu Arjun recently broke several box office records with Pushpa 2. The actor is currently busy with several projects. Recently, it was unveiled that he will be joining hands with Atlee for a sci-fi project which is tentatively titled AA22xA6.

Atlee and Allu are keen to make the film palatable to a wider global audience. In a statement, Atlee said, “This is the film I have always dreamed of making and it’s taken years of quiet work to shape the screenplay into something I truly believe in. To now bring it to life with the Icon Star Allu Arjun Sir, under the visionary leadership of Kalanithi Maran Sir at Sun Pictures, is nothing short of a dream come true. The film is mass at its core and magical in its storytelling, crafted to move and entertain audiences worldwide.”​

Recently, the production house Sun Pictures also revealed that Deepika Padukone will be part of the film, by sharing behind-the-scenes video.