/Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 dialogue delivery in Japanese receives thunderous applause | Watch

Pushpa and Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun, have become two of the most successful films in Indian cinema and even fetched a national award too. The Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer has given the Indian film industry the much-needed jolt it needed. The lead duo, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, had recently attended the premiere of their film in Tokyo. However, one of the main highlights of the event was the actor's dialogue delivery in Japanese, which has left everyone amazed.

Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 premiere in Tokyo

During the premiere of the film in Japan, Allu Arjun gave a surprise treat to his audience when he delivered a dialogue from his film and received a roaring applause. The official X handle of the film, Pushpa, shared several clips from the event and wrote in the caption, 'Konnichiwa, Japan Icon Star @alluarjun stuns the audience by delivering his #Pushpa2 Japanese dialogue at the Tokyo premiere, receiving huge cheers and thunderous applause from the crowd. Grand release in Japan on January 16. "

Fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. One user wrote, "When Tokyo cheers for a Telugu actor in Japanese. This is called international mass! Icon star Allu Arjun: "Boundaries don't exist." Another user wrote, "We may make fun of his fan base, but Allu Arjun is a truly self-sculpted actor. The way he pulled out the Pushpa character will be talked about for ages." “This is cultural crossover done right. When an actor respects the audience enough to speak their language, cinema truly travels beyond borders. The response in Tokyo says it all. #Pushpa 2”, wrote the third user.

Earlier, the makers had even released the Japanese trailer of Pushpa 2. The caption read, "After setting the Indian box office on wildfire, his rule reaches ‘The Land of the Rising Sun.’ #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release in Japan on January 16th #Pushpa2 #WildFirePushpa #PushpaKunrin."

All about Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule takes the story forward from the first film, Pushpa: The Rise. The sequel showcases how Pushpa Raj now runs the red sandal smuggling syndicate after growing from a daily wage worker. Rashmika plays his wife, Srivalli, who stands up for him against his estranged family. Fahadh plays police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, who still wants to seek revenge from Pushpa for his humiliation.