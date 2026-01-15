/Lovely Runner actress Kim Hye Yoon faced mistreatment on sets? Here's what we know

South Korean actress Kim Hye Yoon, who made everyone focus on her with her cute and funny acting in shows like Extraordinary You, Lovely Runner, and Sky Castle, among others, reportedly revealed a shocking detail, which definitely exposes the dark reality of the entertainment industry. The star opened up about the endurance, which once had taken a toll on her.

What did Kim Hye Yoon say about the mistreatment she faced?

According to reports, in an interaction with tvN's variety program You Quiz on the Block, Kim Hye Yoon candidly spoke about the difficult situation during her rookie days.

She stated, "If it was an early-morning shoot or filming in the mountains, my father would drive me, or I would ride in a vehicle with the supporting actors. I attended more than 100 auditions but was rejected each time, so I ended up going to auditions thinking, "I'll probably be rejected again today."

She further said, “There were many things said that can't even be aired. I heard so much profanity on set. I'm 158 cm, but I wrote 160 cm. Everyone already knew, but I still said I was 2 cm taller. There were so many scoldings. Some of the things said to me can't even be broadcast. I heard a lot of verbal abuse on set. Whenever something upsetting happened, I cried on the way home in my car. Even when I took public transportation, I cried many times.”

All about Kim Hye Yoon

Kim Hye Yoon made her debut in the showbiz industry by being an actress in the 2013 KBS2 TV novel Samsaengi, playing the teenage version of a supporting character. Her significant role during this period was as a supporting character in the 2017 mystery thriller film Memoir of a Murder.

Kim Hye Yoon gained global fame after playing the role of Kang Ye Seo in JTBC's television series Sky Castle before landing her first leading roles in both television and film, including Extraordinary You, Lovely Runner, and The Girl on a Bulldozer.