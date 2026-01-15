/Grammy-winning musician John Mayer's Mumbai show postponed; event to take place THIS month

Seems like John Mayer fans have to wait a bit more to hear him live! Renowned American musician John Mayer, who has made everyone swoon with his tracks, including Gravity, Free Fallin' and Your Body is a Wonderland, among others, was supposed to perform in Mumbai this month. However, it has been postponed. The ticketing platform has shared an update which has left fans disappointed. Let's delve in to know when he will be performing in India.

When will John Mayer perform in Mumbai?

BookMyShow took to their Instagram handle and shared an update in regard to the show in Mumbai. They wrote in the note, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the John Mayer concert scheduled for January 22nd, 2026, has been postponed to February 11, 2026, at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai."

The note further read, "All existing tickets purchased on BookMyShow will remain valid for the rescheduled date. For any ticket-related enquiries, please contact our customer service team at reachout@bookmyshow.com. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming you soon."

However, with this latest update, fans were not happy and flooded the comment section with their

views. One user wrote, "Who's going to refund my flights and tickets both? Where is the refund option?" Another user wrote, "Just give the option for people to get refunded for those who won't be able to make it." “Will we get a refund, @bookmyshow.live, because for flights and hotel we're screwed, but at least a refund on the ticket?” wrote the third user.

What do we know about John Mayer?

John Mayer is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist. Before gaining global stardom, during his early days of life, he performed at the 2000 South by Southwest festival and was subsequently signed by Aware Records, an imprint of Columbia Records through which he released his debut extended play (EP), Inside Wants Out (1999).

After moving from the acoustic music that characterised his early records, he further delved into the blues and rock music that had originally influenced him.