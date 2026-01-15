/Pole to Pole with Will Smith: Here's when and where you can watch this globetrotter series

This January, global icon Will Smith invites audiences on an extraordinary journey of exploration with the new National Geographic original series Pole to Pole with Will Smith.

The seven-part docuseries premieres on Fridays 9.30 pm on National Geographic Channel, bringing one of Nat Geo’s most ambitious global productions to viewers across the country.

Five years in the making, the series follows Will across all seven continents, taking him from the ice fields of Antarctica to the jungles of the Amazon, the mountains of the Himalayas, the deserts of Africa, the islands of the Pacific, and the icebergs of the Arctic.



Inspired by his late mentor to explore life’s big questions, Will throws himself into incredible challenges for 100 days: skiing to the South Pole, catching a giant anaconda, milking a venomous tarantula, climbing mountains, and diving under the ice of the North Pole. He will venture from pole to pole in the company of scientists, explorers and local experts.



Told with a cinematic scale, access, and authenticity only National Geographic can deliver, this once-in-a-lifetime adventure blends cutting-edge science, environmental storytelling, and bold exploration.

Guided by experts, scientists and explorers, Will helps make world-first scientific discoveries and forges profound human connections - from the Amazon’s Waorani community to the Kalahari’s San people, whose knowledge and resilience offer powerful lessons about our future on the planet.

Pole to Pole with Will Smith is an epic global undertaking defined by endurance, wonder and hope

“This journey was unlike anything I’ve ever done - at times I feared I might not make it home! It’s an exploration not just of the planet’s edges, but of some of the most extraordinary people living there,” said Smith. “From the coldest ice to the deepest jungles, the beauty of our world inspired my every step with awe and hope.”

How many episodes are in this show?

The series, which revolves around Will and his travel experiences, has seven episodes. Check the details of first three episodes here:



“The South Pole” premieres Friday, Jan. 16th at 9.30 PM

Will heads to the South Pole, where temperatures can drop below minus 100 degrees Fahrenheit. He skis and treks across giant icefields, and, faced with a giant cliff of ice in bone-chilling winds, struggles to climb to the top. Only with the support of one of the world’s best polar athletes, Richard Parks, does he succeed. In one of the planet’s most isolated research stations, scientists take ice cores deep under the surface and make incredible sacrifices to pursue their research.



“The Amazon: Deadly Creatures” premieres Friday, Jan. 23rd at 9.30 PM on National Geographic



Will, A MAN SCARED OF SPIDERS HIS WHOLE LIFE, ventures deep into the Ecuadorian Amazon on an expedition in search of deadly creatures. Joined by professor Bryan Fry and local mountaineer Carla Perez, they abseil 200 feet into a cave network known as the “womb of the Earth,” where they discover a giant tarantula. Using cutting- edge techniques, they extract its venom, which could hold the key to saving millions of

Lives.



“The Amazon: Dark Waters” premieres Friday, Jan. 30th at 9.30 PM on National Geographic