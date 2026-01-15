/BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Gulzar and other Bollywood celebrities cast their vote

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are underway in Mumbai. Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Gulzar and Suniel Shetty were some of the early voters on Thursday morning at various polling booths across Mumbai.
Akshay Kumar, known for being an early riser, was one of the first people from the film industry to step out and vote. Kumar was clicked at the Gandhi Shikshan Bhavan in Juhu, where the voting began around 7:30 am. After casting his vote, Akshay Kumar spoke to the media outside and said, “If we have to be the real hero of Mumbai, we shouldn’t do dialoguebaazi, instead come out and cast out votes.”
Akshay Kumar’s wife, actress-author-host Twinkle Khanna, was also present at the same venue, casting her vote. Twinkle said she casts her vote every time, “Out of habit and hope.”
Shetty said people need to help BMC to make Mumbai better. After casting his vote, the actor said, "I think by far, this is one of the most important election so everyone should come out and cast their votes. We just keep complaining about the work of BMC. Today, we should do some work... We need to be with the BMC and help them make Mumbai better..."
Actor Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, came to cast his vote with his sister Ira Khan and mother Reena Dutt. The young actor urged everyone to come out and vote as he showed his inked finger to the media outside a polling booth. “Please come and vote, it is very important and everyone should come and vote."
Veteran lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar cast his vote and said, “We are rooted in our homeland, and your vote is to nurture those roots and to nurture democracy, so be sure to fulfil this duty..."
After casting her vote, veteran actress- BJP MP Hema Malini said, "I urge everyone to come out and vote. Just like I came this morning to vote. If you want security, progress, clean air, and pothole-free roads in Mumbai, then we all have to take responsibility and vote. Only by exercising your right to vote will you be able to make Mumbai, which I believe is the best city in the world, even better. I request all the citizens of Mumbai to come and vote for the right people."
Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani addressed the media after casting his vote and said, “Hopefully, whoever wins will hold the elections on time. This is very important for the country, for democracy. But given the state of our city in the last few days, the hope is that things will improve. I've stopped asking people to vote... What I'm seeing here is that there's hardly any public presence. There are more officials inside, it's so shameful. Every Indian should feel pain seeing this. If we don't take care of our country, if we don't take responsibility for it, then what's happening will continue to happen... First of all, the air and water should be clean, the basic necessities for human life..."