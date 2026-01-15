/Who is Ryan Hurst? The Walking Dead star cast as Kratos in Prime Video's ‘God of War’ series

Ryan Hurst is an American actor who has gained popularity with his intense roles as Gerry Bertier in Remember the Titans and Opie Winston in the FX drama series Sons of Anarchy. After becoming the voice for Thor in the successful 2022 video game God of War Ragnarök, the artist is set to portray Kratos in Prime Video’s God of War series. His casting in the series has created a lot of buzz on social media. Here's all that you need to know about Ryan Hurst.

Who Is Ryan Hurst?

Ryan Hurst is an American actor known for his powerful screen presence and intense performances in multiple projects. He was born on June 19, 1976, in Santa Monica, California, and grew up around the entertainment industry because both of his parents were heavily involved in Hollywood. His upbringing in a Hollywood family helped him with an early start in show business as a teenager.Over the years, Hurst has built a massive career by portraying impactful and unique roles, earning respect from both audiences and critics.

Hurst rose to fame for his role as Opie Winston in a seven-season series, Sons of Anarchy, portraying a loyal and troubled biker who left a lasting impression on fans. Later, he surprised everyone as Beta in the hugely popular post-apocalyptic horror drama TV series, The Walking Dead, establishing himself in Hollywood.

Ryan Hurst cast as Kratos in God of War

Currently, Ryan Hurst is all over the Internet after Prime Video cast him as Kratos, the iconic warrior from the God of War video game franchise, in Prime Video’s upcoming live-action series of the same name.

Who is Kratos?

Kratos is a legendary Spartan fighter known for his rugged appearance, immense strength, violent past, and emotional journey as a father.

Fans are excited about Hurst’s casting, who previously voiced and portrayed Thor in God of War Ragnarök.

About God of War