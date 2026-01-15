/South Korean singer Kang Daniel to begin his military service soon? Agency issues statement

K-pop fans might have to wait a bit longer for their favourite idol to serve them soulful tracks. Renowned South Korean singer Kang Daniel, who gained recognition after bagging first place in the second season of the reality show Produce 101, will reportedly be beginning his military service soon. In addition, his agency issued a statement. Let's delve in to know more details.

When will Kang Daniel begin his military service?

Reportedly, according to his agency ARA Entertainment, Kang Daniel will begin his mandatory military service on February 9th. He will serve as an active-duty soldier in the South Korean Army. According to Soompi, the idol's agency stated, "Hello, this is ARA. We would like to provide information regarding the military service of our artist Kang Daniel. Kang Daniel will enlist at the Army Training Centre on February 9, where he will undergo basic military training before fulfilling his mandatory service as an active-duty soldier in the Army."

“No separate event will be held on the day of his enlistment. As the enlistment site will be shared with many fellow soldiers and their families, we kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting the location for safety reasons. We ask for FLOWD's (Kang Daniel's fandom) warm support and love so that Kang Daniel can faithfully fulfil his duty to the nation and return in good health. Thank you,” the statement concluded.

As per reports, Kang Daniel had earlier stated that, "Before I enlist, I want to show as much as I can as a singer,” and also confirmed that “Pulsephase” would be his final album before enlistment. As the date approaches, fans are sending strong support as he prepares for this next chapter."

All about Kang Daniel

Kang Daniel is a former member of K-pop boy group Wanna One, which was one of the popular bands at one point in time. After the ending of Wanna One's activities as a group, Kang took a six-month hiatus from the entertainment industry.

In 2019, he released his solo debut extended play, Colour on Me. His other works from his colour series titled Cyan and Magenta topped the tracks.