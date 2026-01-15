/Euphoria 3 trailer X review: Psychological drama garners mixed reaction, Netizens say 'looks unrecognisable...'

American psychological drama Euphoria will be returning for the final time with its third installment. The makers unveiled the trailer recently, and social media is already buzzing with it for several scenes showcased. However, the Emmy-winning series has garnered mixed reactions from netizens. Let's delve in to know the verdict of netizens about the trailer of the upcoming season.

Netizens' reaction to Euphoria 3 trailer

Following the release of the trailer for Euphoria 3, netizens took to the X platform to share their views. One user wrote, "Euphoria season 3 trailer feels like a totally different show, not in a good way."

Another user wrote, "You owe me money, Rue. As much as that line made me scream internally with Joy, this trailer makes Euphoria totally unrecognisable. Like, whattt."

“Audience member at the HBO event on the teaser for Euphoria season 3: Oh my god, it was amazing; it literally looks amazing. The characters look noticeably older, which is going to be interesting this season. But the drama looks insane. I'm so excited. Rue is screwed,” wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "Hate to say it, but Euphoria season 3 actually looks very good and interesting; like, just from that trailer, it seems ten times better than the previous season. Although, it really feels like a whole different show, but whatever."

Euphoria season 3 trailer

The trailer of Euphoria season 3 has showcased the final season, which skips five years from where season 3 left off. The high-octane two-minute trailer shows Rue at the south of the border in Mexico and in debt to a drug dealer, while Cassie and Nate's life is shown as being engaged, living in the suburbs and followed by the final step – marriage. On the other hand, Jules is in the art school, Maddie is working at a Hollywood talent agency, and Lexi is an assistant to a showrunner.

How they all deal with their lives and move forward forms the main crux of the story. With all the characters in the phase of adulthood, they will face several challenges in life and learn lessons to deal with them in the future. The third installment is scheduled to premiere on the OTT platform on April 12. Euphoria season 3 will see the return of cast members Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry, among others.

All about Euphoria

Euphoria is based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The American psychological drama created and principally written by Sam Levinson is all about Rue and other characters who find their place in the world and adjust to the relationships after rehab.